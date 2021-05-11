Mid North Coast Veteran Golfers Association

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MNCVGA RESULTS

On Tuesday, 4 May, 54 golfers competed at Bellingen Golf Course in a two person Ambrose.

Winners: Dennis Ashton and Paul Ryan 66, 1st runners-up Linne & Joe Street 66½ , 2nd runners-up Michael Bleakley and Peter Lawrance 67¼.

NTP’s: 3rd – Uri Ylinen, 12th – Keith Hutchinson.

Also, on Tuesday, 4 May, 18 golfers competed at Woolgoolga Golf Course in a single stableford.

Winner: Lionel Goodacre 36, 1st runner-up Dennis Hardgrove 32 (Grass Roots Voucher), 2nd runner‑up Peter Jackman 31. NTP: 11th – Geoff Richardson. Ball run to 34 pts.

By Colin CUTT