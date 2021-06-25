0 SHARES Share Tweet

MID North Coast Women’s Rugby move up the NSW Country Championship ladder.

The Mid North Coast Tomahawks have exceeded even their own expectations in the NSW Country Championships at Tamworth on the weekend.

After receiving a horror draw the girls knuckled down to the job and played with skill and determination that won the respect of everyone.

After a win over Central Coast and a loss to eventual winners Newcastle Hunter on Saturday the girls had to back up on Sunday with two more games.

The first game against Central North at 8.00am saw us trailing 0 – 5 at the break but the team refused to give in.

A try in the 12 minute of the 2nd half to dynamic fullback Danielle Buttsworth levelled the score then moments later Taleah Waitoe scored to give MNC the lead.

A conversion by Shikira Porter gave us a 12 – 5 lead with 15 minutes to play.

An outstanding defensive effort got the girls a very well deserved win and got us to the 3rd/4th play-off where we had to again play Central Coast, who we had already defeated.

With only 90 minutes to recover the Tomahawks took the field again, however fatigue and injuries were always going to work against us.

A fresher Central Coast scored two tries in the first half with the Tomahawks fighting back through a try to Danielle Buttsworth.

A score of 5 – 12 at half time was cut back to only 4 points by a Shikira Porter penalty goal but the Central Coast girls were able to score a couple of quick tries to lead 8 – 31.

With a number of girls clearly wounded the Tomahawks refused to give up and Naomi George was rewarded for a very strong performance throughout the tournament with a try next to the posts to finish the game.

Shikira Porter converted to make the final score 15 – 31.

A lot of good performances from this team, 5/8 Taleah Waitoe was very good in all four matches, as was full-back Danielle Buttsworth.

Greta Smith at open side breakaway was always on the ball and led the pack well.

The tight forwards all had to adapt to the 15 a team game with none better than Naomi George.

This was a very good team performance led off-field by Gary Wilson and Jacky Ostler.

To play 240 minutes of 15 a side rugby in a little over 24 hours was a huge ask, but was managed well and enabled the girls to play well and enjoy the experience of Representative Rugby.

By Bruce WORBOYS