MidCoast Ageing Strategy endorsed by Council

THE MidCoast Ageing Strategy 2022-2026 has formally been endorsed by Council.

Approximately 27,000 people, or 29 percent of the population, in the MidCoast LGA are aged 65 years or older, compared to the NSW regional average of 20 percent.



By 2036, this is predicted to increase by 4.5 percent to 38,000 people, or 33.5 percent of the total population.

MidCoast Council Community Development Officer Calypso Watson says that with such a high proportion of the population being older, it is essential that MidCoast Council, local service providers and community organisations plan and prepare for the needs of an ageing population.

“The development of an Ageing Strategy is considered important to ensure that the needs of older people are noted so that our community is age-friendly and inclusive,” said Ms Watson.

“The needs of older people in the MidCoast LGA are complicated by the distance between communities and facilities, limited transport options and difficulty accessing health services.”

Ms Watson says that these are some of the disadvantages of living in a local government area covering more than 10,000 square kilometres.

“It was important that these unique challenges were considered in the development of the MidCoast Council Ageing Strategy 2022-2026, so that the actions are relevant, achievable and impactful,” Ms Watson said.

The draft Ageing Strategy was developed after the first phase of community consultation, which took place between January and June 2021.

During this phase, approximately 700 people in 60 locations from the MidCoast LGA were consulted through methods including surveys, focus groups and pop- up stalls.

The draft Ageing Strategy was placed on exhibition for 28 business days from 14 October to 23 November 2021.

Alongside the in-person consultation, there were seven formal submissions and nine feedback survey responses which helped to shape the 27-page policy which has now been adopted by the Council.

“This all-of-community approach is considered important to build a strong, connected community and is important since some of the challenges identified through consultation are not the responsibility of Council (e.g. public transport and health service provision).

“By implementing these actions, it is expected that the MidCoast will become more age-friendly, communities will be more accessible and inclusive and older people will be empowered and have more opportunity to live healthy and fulfilled lives,” Ms Watson said.

To view the Strategy, visit the MidCoast Council website: https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Home

By Tara CAMPBELL