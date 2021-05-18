MidCoast Assist invites potential volunteers to ‘have a coffee on us’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDCOAST Assist, an ageing support service of the MidCoast Council are bringing in a new incentive to excite and engage potential volunteers of the area.

‘Have a coffee on us’ is the newest program surrounding the idea of ‘try before you by in’ to help aged care volunteers find the right fit for them.

“We want to provide a friendly, relaxed atmosphere where people who want to make a difference by assisting older residents in their town can come along, chat with us and learn more about volunteering with us,” said Christine Ellis, MidCoast Assist’s Team Leader – Active and Older Program.



These volunteer opportunities include: outings and social events, assistance with transport to and from appointments, assistance with shopping or using technology, companionship, help in centre groups working with people with memory loss, taking community members on outings of their choice or even sharing hobbies or skills with others.

Alan Twemlow, one of the volunteers in the program said, “This (volunteering) keeps me active- it keeps the mind and your skills growing.

“There’s a warm inner glow of satisfaction- that you’ve helped out and made a difference for someone that day

“Come along and try it.

“If it’s not for you, so be it, but give it a go.”

MidCoast Assist have been providing a wide range of personalised support to the MidCoast region and local communities for over twenty years, one formally known as Great Lakes Ageing and Disability Services, the support service now offers assistance for older people, their carers, and those living with a disability across the MidCoast.region.

Have a coffee and find out more information at

Café on Main (Bulahdelah) on Thursday 20 May, 2pm-4pm

Kembali Café (Blueys Beach) on Friday 21 May, 10am-12pm

The Common Coffee Shop (Gloucester) on Monday 24 May, 10am-12pm

Tea Gardens Boat Shed (Hawks Nest) on Thursday 27 May, 10am-12pm

For more information or to book a coffee spot, head to the MidCoast Assist’s website: http://www.midcoastassist.com.au/Assistance-with-ageing/Volunteers.

By Tara CAMPBELL