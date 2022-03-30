MidCoast communities make their voice heard in consultation process for Draft Rural Strategy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE ‘Draft Rural Strategy and Rural: Zoning In’ community consultation process has been reported back to MidCoast Council.

The draft Strategy provides a framework for rural, environmental and waterway zones across the MidCoast and has been prepared as part of the strategic planning framework to inform preparation of a new MidCoast Local Environmental Plan.



The strategy was placed on an initial twelve-week exhibition period in which Council staff received over 600 individual phone calls and call-back appointments and 460 responses to email enquiries and requests for hard copy documents to be addressed.

A decision was then made to extend the exhibition by a further ten weeks due to the lifting of some public health orders.

MidCoast Council Senior Land Use Planner Alex Macvean said that over 120 in-person activities occurred including appointments in Bulahdelah, Pacific Palms, Wootton, Krambach, Stroud, Gloucester, Mondrook, Coopernook,

Mitchells Island, Tea Gardens and Nabiac, as well as community group meetings with the North Arm Cove Ratepayers Association and the Pindimar Bundabah Community Association.

“The completion of the Rural Strategy is aimed at providing a clear and consistent framework for land use, conservation and development across the rural, natural areas and waterways of the MidCoast.

“The communication and consultation program were therefore an important opportunity to: gain feedback from the community on the short and long-term recommendations in the Strategy, involve the community in the process and provide a sense of ownership of the outcomes,” Mr Macvean said.

With an overwhelming approximation of 430 submissions made regarding the content of the strategy, the Council has made the decision to separate these based on issue and/ or location to enable due consideration of the issues raised, the options available in response and any recommended amendments.

Mr Macvean says that as relevant issues or locations are reported to Council, individuals, landowners or organisations that made a related submission, will be notified.

“This will provide an opportunity for these stakeholders to review the Council report and make a public presentation prior to the matter being considered,” he said.

It is anticipated that the final amended version of the Rural Strategy will be presented to Council mid-2022 for adoption.

By Tara CAMPBELL