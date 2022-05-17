MidCoast Council allocate additional $7.5 million for local roads

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN additional $7.5 million has been allocated to improving local roads in MidCoast Council’s draft 2022-23 budget in recognition of the impact recent weather events have had on the condition of the roads most used by the community.

Improving regional and local roads is a priority for MidCoast Council over the coming financial year, according to Mayor Claire Pontin.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“While our regional roads program is receiving $100 million over a six year period, we know our local roads need more attention,” Mayor Pontin said.

“The elected Council has decided that while local roads cannot be fixed in one year, it is crucial that we start this work now.

“We have agreed to put an additional $7.5 million towards this in the coming budget, even though this will result in a deficit in our budget for 2022-23.

”We have committed to returning the budget to a balanced position through a budget review during the coming financial year.”

Mayor Pontin explained the local road network doesn’t attract funding through State or Federal Government grants like the regional road network has in recent years.

“Maintaining our local road network is a constant challenge for us and I am continuing to lobby for additional funding from other levels of government.”

Another priority for the next few years is improving Council’s responsiveness to customer interactions according to Mayor Pontin.

“Through our business transformation program we will become more efficient in the way we provide services to the community.

“The program includes reducing time taken to respond to customer enquiries, staff training, improving technology to provide better business systems, greater access to Council services online and increasing business efficiency.”

Other focus areas include improving development assessment timeframes, working with businesses to create an Economic Development Strategy and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

“Our draft budget, along with a suite of plans to demonstrate to the community what we will be delivering for them over the coming year and into the future, is currently on public exhibition.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest to review the documents and let us know what you think by making a submission during the exhibition period.”

To read Council’s 2022-23 draft operational plan, annual budget, and proposed fees and charges, and to provide your feedback, please visit www.haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au before the public exhibition period closes on 8 June 2022.