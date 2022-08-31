MidCoast Council calls for nominees for Bulahdelah Highway Service Centre Reference Group

MIDCOAST Council has established a Bulahdelah Highway Service Centre – Planning Agreement Reference Group.

Following the Council meeting on 24 August, the group’s terms of reference were unanimously supported.

The group will consist of Councillors Katheryn Smith (co-chair), Paul Sandilands (co-chair) and Alan Tickle (alternate), two representatives from the Bulahdelah Chamber of Commerce, up to seven representatives from the Bulahdelah community, in addition to staff representatives from Council’s Land Use Planning, Growth Economic Development and Tourism, and Community Spaces teams.

Following establishment, the group will provide guidance to Council on the identification of street improvements and additional facilities for Bulahdelah, business assistance package options, options for local promotions of the area at the Highway Service Centre and engagement with community to ‘test’ priority areas within Bulahdelah.

The Reference Group is seeking nominations for members from the Bulahdelah community who are currently residing within the general locality of Bulahdelah, demonstrate a commitment to and interest in the growth and development of the Bulahdelah township, and who support the Planning Proposal for the Bulahdelah Highway Service Centre, understanding the “beneficial economic impacts of the Highway Service Centre and opportunities for improvements arising from a proposed Planning Agreement”.

Nominations will close at 4:30pm on Thursday 15 September 2022, with Council to contact and advise all nominees of the outcome following this date.

Nomination forms can be accessed on the MidCoast Council website.

By Tara CAMPBELL