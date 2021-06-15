MidCoast Council commended for drought response at Local Government Excellence Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDCOAST Council’s response to the unprecedented 2019-2020 drought has been highly commended at the 2021 NSW Local Government Excellence Awards.

One of 12 finalists in the category of Disaster Recovery/Emergency Response Management – Population Under 100K, MidCoast Council’s response was recognised alongside disaster resilience initiatives from Clarence Valley Council and winner Bega Valley Shire Council.



A team of managers from Council’s water services were on hand to accept the award in Sydney, including Director of Infrastructure and Engineering Services, Rob Scott.

He said it was pleasing to see Council’s efforts during the drought recognised among such a competitive field of finalists.

“Nobody wants to experience a drought like we experienced in late 2019 and early 2020, but it’s reassuring to see the lengths we went to during that challenging period held up as an example for other councils to follow,” said Mr Scott.

“The drought response project galvanised our staff right across the organisation. We developed and delivered a plan that balanced the ongoing supply of water to our community with water conservation and continued economic activity – and we did it all while facing the worst drought on record.”

The award coincides with the publication of ‘A Drought Like No Other’, MidCoast Council’s comprehensive review of its 2019-2020 drought response strategy.

A 28-page illustrated document, it provides an extensive overview of how Council managed such a severe and lengthy dry spell at a time when the region was also dealing with the impacts of the ‘Black Summer’ bushfire crisis.

“I’m really pleased to be able to share this document with our community given the commitment they showed to conserving water during that period,” said Mr Scott.

“It details the lengths we went to as a council to ensure our community could continue to access its most precious resource and takes an honest look at what worked, what didn’t, and what we’ve learned from the experience going forward.

“I’d encourage everyone who lived through the 2019-2020 drought to take a look at it.”

To read ‘A Drought Like No Other’, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/droughtresponse