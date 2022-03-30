MidCoast Council current matters outstanding and resolution register has been published

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE MidCoast Council has published their Matters Outstanding Document for March 2022 with a resolution register to ensure that decisions of Council are implemented.

Tea Gardens Highway Service Centre Planning Proposal

It was resolved that the applicant be requested to provide an independent economic impact study to Council prior to any further action.

As of 7 March 2022, the final independent Economic Impact Assessment has been received and a revised biodiversity study is currently being reviewed prior to both documents being included in an updated Planning Proposal to be reported to Council for its consideration on whether to proceed to a Gateway Determination, likely to be 27 April 2022.

Aviary as Wildlife Enclosure in Pindimar

Council is currently working with W.I.N.C, Bat Society of Australia, WIRES, National Parks and Wildlife care groups/ environmental groups to determine appropriate areas for the establishment of flying fox care enclosures.

This is currently progressing with replies received from W.I.N.C, FAWNA, Aust’n Bat Society and the NSW Wildlife Council providing feedback and guidance on the use of an aviary as a wildlife enclosure at 2 Morantes Street, Pindimar.

Winda Woppa Reserve Naming

The process is underway as of 10 April 2022, to establish and formalise a Public Reserve Naming Policy before engaging with stakeholders regarding renaming Winda Woppa Reserve to a shortened name such as Pritchard’s Park.

Paper Subdivisions

After extending the exhibition period for the Rural Strategy and Paper Subdivisions report, and seeking the State Government and Department of Planning support for the extension of the period, MidCoast Council are now seeking support from the State Government for funding and personnel to carry out the engagement and developing a landowner informed strategic plan for paper subdivisions.

The initial meeting for this stage was held in February 2022.

Bulahdelah Highway Service Centre

The Bulahdelah Highway Service Centre Planning Proposal and Agreement has been deferred to the new Council for consideration.

Due to the Department of Planning and Environment needing to finalise promptly following Council consideration, the applicant has been required to complete two outstanding policies.

As of 8 March, Council has received the draft biodiversity study and is awaiting the draft bushfire policy study before a formal report is made to the Council.

This is likely to be 27 April 2022.

Great Lakes Walk and Aquatic Trail

Council has expressed its extreme disappointment regarding the National Parks and Wildlife decision to not support the Great Lakes Walk and Aquatic Trail.

The project will now be set down for a further review at a Councillor Workshop on a date prior to May 2022.

A full list of Matters Outstanding are available on the 23 March meeting minutes.

By Tara CAMPBELL