MidCoast Council Draft Disability Inclusion Action Plan to be placed on public exhibition

THE MidCoast Council Draft Disability Inclusion Action Plan has been placed on public exhibition.

Following the recent Council meeting on 27 April, Councillors unanimously voted to endorse the Draft Disability Inclusion Action Plan which has now been placed on public exhibition.



When drafting the plan, Council sought community consultation in a period between July 2021 and March 2022.

Council engaged with over 230 people from access the MidCoast region in a variety of methods.

A representative from the Council stated that the consultation process “helped us to understand the barriers faced by people living with a disability in the MidCoast and insight into the role Council can play in removing them.”

The draft plan focuses on four key areas, as set by the NSW Government: attitudes and behaviours, liveable communities, meaningful employment and systems and processes.

The plan outlines clear and achievable actions, with the aim of improving the lives of people with disability living in and visiting the MidCoast LGA as well as identifying key stakeholders that can assist with the implementation of the strategies.

The all-of-community approach aims to build a strong, connected community and is important since some of the challenges identified through the consultation period are not necessarily the responsibility of Council.

Claire Pontin, Mayor of MidCoast Council, said that it is a pleasure to present the new draft plan.

“Our first plan was developed soon after the establishment of MidCoast Council, but now we can do so much more than what we focused on in the original plan.

“Our consultations with people with disabilities and their carers highlighted the prejudice and bias in the community and the lack of opportunities for people with disabilities to participate in society.”

Mayor Pontin says that the Council will now focus on this and ensure that it is implemented in the broader community.

“It is incumbent on all of us to help in removing barriers for people with disabilities; everyone deserves to be able to live, work and play without obstacles,” Mayor Pontin said.

By Tara CAMPBELL