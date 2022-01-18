MidCoast Council elects new Mayor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COUNCILLOR Claire Pontin is the new Mayor of the MidCoast Council.

Following a Mayoral election at the first MidCoast Council meeting on 12 January 2022, previous Deputy Mayor and Labor member Claire Pontin was elected to fill the position of Mayor until September 2023.



There were three nominations for the position – Councillor Peter Epov, Councillor Claire Pontin and Councillor Kathryn Bell.

Following a vote by a show of hands, Cr Pontin was elected with seven of the eleven councillor votes.

Councillors Claire Pontin, Paul Sandilands, Alan Tickle, Katheryn Smith, David West, Troy Fowler and Jeremy Miller voted for Councillor Pontin for Mayor, whilst Councillors Peter Howard, Peter Epov, Kathryn Bell and Dheera Smith voted for Councillor Peter Epov for Mayor.

“I’m incredibly honoured and humbled to be elected as Mayor; I don’t accept the role lightly.

“I’m keen to effect some changes that I see as important and I’ve spent a lot of time over the last few weeks talking to Councillors to get a better view of their priorities and concerns for MidCoast Council, and to encourage a collaborative and progressive approach,” Mayor Pontin said.

This is Cr Pontin’s first term as Mayor and second term as a MidCoast Councillor.

She was first elected to MidCoast Council in 2017 and served as Deputy Mayor.

“We have some challenges ahead and we need to respond effectively to them.

“I’m hopeful we can introduce some new processes to improve our consultations, communication, accountability, and responsiveness to the community.

“One of my key priorities is to build better linkages with the various business sectors.

“Without thriving businesses, the community as a whole suffers.

“The mayor’s role is one of strategic oversight and leadership and I want to be accessible for the community, to listen and better understand the majority views, so we can better focus our resources to achieve the outcomes the community wants to see.”

By Tara CAMPBELL