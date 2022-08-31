MidCoast Council eligible for slice of $120 million for new houses

THE MidCoast region could benefit from a share in $120 million in funding from the NSW Government to fast-track the delivery of essential infrastructure and unlock thousands of homes in the regions.

MidCoast Council is one of 41 Councils across metropolitan and regional NSW eligible to receive a slice of $300 million under the latest round of the Accelerated Infrastructure Fund.



Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead encourages this opportunity, to build on ready plans.

“Our region is facing significant demand for housing over the next ten years, so this funding will help support our growing community,” Mr Bromhead said.

“I encourage the council to nominate infrastructure projects ready for construction, like roads, sewerage systems and open space, to facilitate new housing supply.

“The Accelerated Infrastructure Fund will help speed up the delivery of housing in the Myall Lakes, so more locals can get a key in the door of a new home.”

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says the program is being expanded to help councils roll out infrastructure projects that support the delivery of “much needed new homes”.

Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts said the investment is part of a suite of end-to-end measures aimed at putting downward pressure on house prices and making home ownership a reality for more people in NSW.

“It’s about getting keys in doors and giving people the opportunity to own their own home,” Mr Perrottet said.

“To be able to unlock land and increase supply, our State needs the vital infrastructure in place to allow community growth – this includes roads, sewerage systems, stormwater drains and parks.”

Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman said councils were the engine room of these growing communities and are best placed to work with the State Government in making them sustainable and affordable.

“Councils have the grassroots community knowledge needed to ensure our future homes, facilities and parks flourish.

“Partnering with councils for the Accelerated Infrastructure Fund is going to achieve targeted, local outcomes as a result.”

MidCoast Council must nominate its infrastructure projects by 30 September 2022 to be eligible to receive up to $120 million in funding.

The remaining $180 million of the $300 million allocated to Accelerated Infrastructure Fund in the recent NSW Budget, will support eighteen metropolitan councils.

By Tara CAMPBELL