MidCoast Council endorse 2.25 per cent rate rise for 2022-23 financial year

MIDCOAST Council has endorsed a rate rise for the Local Government Area.

Each year, local Councils are required to set the ordinary rates for the coming financial year and adopt the rates and charges set out in the delivery program and operational plan.



For the 2022-23 financial year, there has been an endorsed 2.25 percent rate rise for the area, following approval by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal.

“As part of the resolutions making the 2021-2022 rates, Council resolved to set the harmonisation period to four years with a 25 per cent increase in rates for any category or subcategory affected by the harmonisation process for the four rating years of 2021-022, 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25,” Council Revenue Coordinator Lee Howard said.

This rate increase is referred to as the Gradual Harmonisation Rates Structure 25 percent.

“As Council will recall, the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal announced a 0.9 per cent rate peg for MidCoast Council.

“An Additional Special Variation process was provided for after sector feedback occurred in relation to the very low rate peg.

“The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal recently announced the results of the special variation rate request and Council has been successful in being approved for a 2.25 percent permanent increase in its general income for the 2022-2023 rating period,” Lee said.

For the communities of Tea Gardens, Pindimar and North Arm Cove, there is a base amount of $668.50 with Winda Woppa having a base amount of $690.20.

The residential towns of Bulahdelah and Stroud will have increases of base amounts to $585.80 and $620.10 respectively.

By Tara CAMPBELL