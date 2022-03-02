MidCoast Council enter into Planning Agreement for Parrys Cove

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AT the recent MidCoast Council meeting on February 23, Council resolved to enter into a planning agreement with Sheargold Property Developments Pty Ltd to secure conservation measures in connection with a proposed community title subdivision known as Parrys Cove in the northern part of Tea Gardens.

The Parrys Cove development includes 691 residential lots, community facilities, a future commercial lot and a large conservation lot.

The development is proposed to be delivered in sixteen stages and has been approved by the Hunter Central Coast Joint Regional Planning Panel.

As part of this approval Sheargold offered to enter into a planning agreement to conserve 114.2 hectares of high-quality biodiversity land.

This includes dedication of the land to Council.

This agreement was placed on public exhibition last year, with four submissions (two for, two against) received.

At the meeting Council resolved to authorise the planning agreement.