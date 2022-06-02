MidCoast Council establishes economic development steering committee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MAYOR Claire Pontin has established a small advisory group of business representatives to provide advice as MidCoast Council works over the next twelve months to develop an economic development strategy for the MidCoast region.

“Economic development is a key priority for this term of MidCoast Council and it is important we set up effective and efficient processes that can make it happen.



“This small steering group can help us get this right.

“Through the discussions I have had with the business chambers, progress associations and local business people, I have seen real commitment to growing the economy of the MidCoast area,” Mayor Pontin said.

The steering committee will comprise the Mayor and the presidents of the MidCoast, Forster-Tuncurry, Taree and Gloucester business chambers.

It will provide advice on the terms of reference for and makeup of a broader consultative committee to work with stakeholders on a 10-year Economic Development Strategy, which will also involve councillors and the business community.

“The Economic Development Strategy will provide a roadmap for future work to stimulate the economy of our local area,” Mayor Pontin explained.

“In developing the strategy, we will need to engage with all sectors of the economy, including small business, primary producers, tourism, retailers and service providers, Aboriginal groups – and more.”

Mayor Pontin said the committee will also help set up a number of pilot projects to help support the economy in the short-term.

“Progress on the work of the committee will be reported regularly to the elected Council and the community.”

Other areas of focus for 2022-23 are local and regional roads, development assessment, customer service and climate change.

More details on the focus areas can be found in MidCoast Council’s draft plans, strategies and budget for the 2022-23 year.

These are currently on exhibition and the community is invited to make comment.

They can be found online at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/ipr and in printed versions at Council customer service centres and libraries.