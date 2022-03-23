MidCoast Council express support for draft marine park approach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDCOAST Council has expressed overall support in the actions identified in the NSW Government’s draft Marine Parks Network Management Plan.

The plan, developed by the Marine Estate Management Authority, covers the five NSW mainland marine parks of Cape Byron, Solitary Islands, Port Stephens-Great Lakes, Jervis Bay and Batemans Bay.



“The draft plan presents management actions that aim to conserve environmental, social, cultural and economic values and manage priority threats to those values,” Mayor Claire Pontin said.

A submission to the Marine Estate Management Authority, noted by the elected Council, provided technical feedback on the actions identified in the plan.

“Our submission indicates our overall support for the actions contained in the plan, which are consistent with our plans,” Cr Pontin added.

Key themes in the submission included an additional action to protect catchments and sensitive waterways and support ecosystem services.

This action aims to conserve coastal wetlands, foreshore land and vegetated landscapes in the Port Stephens-Great Lakes Marine Park.

Additional actions were also suggested to provide support for the implementation of Council’s adopted plans and strategies.