MidCoast Council produces Draft Disability Inclusion Action Plan

WITH the help of the community, MidCoast Council has prepared a Draft Disability Inclusion Action Plan 2022-2026, with feedback welcome until Wednesday 8 June.

“This plan is important because it will help guide decisions about how the MidCoast should look and feel for people living with disability as well as their friends, families, carers, and service providers,” said the Council’s Manager of Libraries and Community Services, Chris Jones.



“The plan will also help us seek appropriate funding and support to improve inclusion across the MidCoast.”

The community has provided valuable input by completing a survey and participating in focus groups.

This has helped Council to identify barriers to inclusion as well as potential solutions.

Council has specifically sought the input of people living with disability.

The draft plan can be viewed online at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au where there is also an opportunity to provide feedback.

Contact Council on (02) 7955 7733 or email [email protected] for an alternative way of accessing the plan and commenting.