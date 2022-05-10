MidCoast Council publish Matters Outstanding

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDCOAST Council has published their matters outstanding in a recent council meeting.

Tea Gardens

The Tea Gardens Highway Service Centre Planning Proposal is underway, with the final Independent Economic Assessment received by the Council.



The revised biodiversity study has been assessed by the council and deemed acceptable.

The planning proposal is currently being rewritten before a report to Council for consideration as to whether it should proceed to a Gateway Determination.

The naming of Winda Woppa Reserve is underway, with a Public Reserve Naming Policy complete by the Council to be presented at the next Policy Working Group Meeting.

Following this, engagement with stakeholders will lead to a name change for Winda Woppa Reserve.

Booral

An application for Council to sell and close part of the public River Road in Booral is underway.

Currently, the applicant’s consultant is preparing the road closure plan for registration.

The road will be sold at market value.

Pindimar

Development Application 421/2020 for the use of an aviary as a wildlife enclosure in Pindimar is underway.

Council is working with W.I.N.C, Bat Society of Australia, WIRES, National Parks and local wildlife care groups/ environmental groups to determine appropriate areas for the establishment of flying fox care enclosures.

Responses from W.I.N.C, FAWNA, Aust’n Bat Society and the NSW Wildlife Council have been provided to the Council and a draft Briefing Note has been distributed to Councillors.

Draft Rural Strategy

430 submissions were made regarding the Draft Rural Strategy, which is now being reviewed by the Council before a formal report is made to Councillors.

At the end of this process, community and stakeholder feedback will be reported to Council and a final version of the MidCoast Rural Strategy will be presented to Council for adoption.

Paper Subdivisions

Council is seeking support from the Department of Planning for funding of personnel to carry out the engagement and development of a landowner informed strategic plan for paper subdivisions.

The initial meeting regarding this was held in February 2022, with a continued relationship being formed to outline the extending opportunities to be provided for engagement as part of the Rural Strategy program.

By Tara CAMPBELL