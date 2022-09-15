MidCoast Council to consider re-establishing alcohol-free zones

PLANS for the alcohol-free and alcohol prohibited areas to be re-established will be placed on public exhibition for a period of 21 working days to seek community feedback before Council considers re-establishing these zones across the region.

The alcohol-free zones have been in place since 1997 and are based on previous street statistics provided by NSW Police.



Donna Hudson, MidCoast Council’s Governance Liaison and Projects Coordinator said the zones aim to prevent disorderly behaviours caused by the consumption of alcohol in public areas in order to improve public safety.

“They have remained in place to prevent incidents reoccurring, to help Police and Council Rangers enforce inappropriate behaviour in the community,” Ms Hudson said.

“The zones prevent disorderly behaviours caused by the consumption of alcohol in public areas in order to improve public safety whilst also preventing the escalation of irresponsible street drinking.

Eight areas are identified across the Council area and are currently in place for Hawks Nest, Tea Gardens, Wingham, Taree, Gloucester, Forster, Tuncurry, and One Mile Beach.

Hawks Nest has two alcohol prohibited areas from 8pm-8am daily and one alcohol free zone, whilst Tea Gardens has a large alcohol-free zone spanning a section of Marine Drive and Maxwell Street, and one alcohol prohibited area from 8pm-8am daily.

By Tara CAMPBELL