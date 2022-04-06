MidCoast Council to support and endorse Australian Local Government Association funding priorities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDCOAST Council will support the national funding priorities of the Australian Local Government Association.

In a Mayoral Minute at the recent Council meeting on 23 March, the motion was raised for MidCoast Council to address the funding shortfall being faced by local governments in New South Wales, particularly by rural and regional Councils.



“Australia Local Government Association, and Local Government NSW, have been campaigning for a more equitable share of government revenues for local governments and MidCoast Council have agreed to support and participate in the advocacy for these funding priorities,” Mayor Claire Pontin said.

By agreeing to participate the Council will write to all known election candidates in local Federal electorates and the President of the Australian Local Government Association to express support, identify priority local projects and programs that could be progressed with the additional financial assists from the Federal Government and seek funding commitments from the members, candidates and their parties for these identified local projects and programs.

MidCoast Council has been impacted in recent years by bushfires, drought, flooding and the COVID pandemic.

“With an area of over 10,000 square kilometres comprising significant community infrastructure and an extensive road network extending over 3600km servicing our diverse community, Federal Government support is vital to ensuring services are provided and enhanced,” Mayor Pontin said.

The Don’t Leave Local Communities Behind campaign will promote seventeen priority tasks in the portfolios of economic recovery, transport and community infrastructure, building resilience, circular economy and intergovernmental relations.

The Don’t Leave Local Communities Behind campaign will run for five weeks, with each week focusing on one of the five portfolio areas.

These priorities are based on motions passed by councils at ALGA’s annual National General Assembly and have been endorsed by ALGA’s Board which is composed of representatives from all state and territory Local Government Associations.

They have been assessed by independent economists and would add around $6.46 billion per year to Australia’s Gross Domestic Product while creating 43,444 jobs.

By Tara CAMPBELL