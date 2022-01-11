MidCoast Council warn of temporary service interruptions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDCOAST Council is advising customers to be prepared for temporary service interruptions as the wave of community COVID infections affects its staff.

“We are currently being impacted by the number of infections across the MidCoast, due to either staff testing positive or being required to isolate because someone in their household has tested positive,” said Council’s General Manager, Adrian Panuccio.



As a result, customers are likely to experience temporary service delivery interruptions over the next few weeks.

At present, Council customer service points and libraries across the region are being impacted.

“We are working hard to try to maintain normal operations, however our current level of resourcing doesn’t permit normal opening hours for all services,” said Mr Panuccio.

“We anticipate that services will be disrupted.”

Council staff will continue to assess staffing on a daily basis and are opening whenever possible, based on staff availability.

“Our aim is to minimise disruption and keep services open. We do ask for your understanding and patience as we all work together to deliver the best outcome possible during this pandemic.”

MidCoast Council will try to return services to normal as soon as possible.