MidCoast Councillor representatives allocated to committees Myall Coast by News Of The Area - Modern Media - January 20, 2022 FOLLOWING the first MidCoast Council meeting on 12 January 2022, delegates for MidCoast committees have been determined. For the following twelve months, Councillor representatives have been allocated for organisations and committees across the coast. These are as follows: Hunter Joint Organisation – Mayor Claire Pontin Mid North Weight of Loads Group – no councillor Arts Mid North Coast – Cr Jeremy Miller Bushfire Management Committee – Cr Alan Tickle/ alternate Cr Paul Sandliands NSW RFS District Liaison Committee – Cr Paul Sandilands/ alternate Cr Alan Tickle NSW Public Libraries Association – Cr David West/ alternate Cr Dheera Smith Hunter Regional Weeds Committee – Cr Dheera Smith/ alternate Cr Katheryn Smith Joint Regional Planning Panel – Cr David West and Cr Alan Tickle/ alternate Cr Kathryn Bell Local Traffic Committee – Cr Troy Fowler/ alternate Cr Peter Howard Manning Valley Liquor Consultative Committee – Cr Troy Fowler/ alternate Cr Jeremy Miller Stroud Heritage Conservation Inc – Cr Paul Sandilands Duralie Coal Mine Community Consultative Committee – Cr Katheryn Smith and Mayor Claire Pontin Stratford Coal Mine Community Consultative Committee – Cr Katheryn Smith/ alternate Mayor Claire Pontin Gloucester Exploration Project Community Consultative – Cr Katheryn Smith Association of Mining and Energy Related Councils – Cr Katheryn Smith Councillor Peter Epov did not nominate for any positions. The meeting also confirmed Mayor Pontin and Councillors Tickle, Miller, Sandilands and Dheera Smith will attend the Local Government NSW Special Conference, to be held from 28 February to 2 March. By Tara CAMPBELL