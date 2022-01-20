MidCoast Councillor representatives allocated to committees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOLLOWING the first MidCoast Council meeting on 12 January 2022, delegates for MidCoast committees have been determined.

For the following twelve months, Councillor representatives have been allocated for organisations and committees across the coast.



These are as follows:

Hunter Joint Organisation – Mayor Claire Pontin

Mid North Weight of Loads Group – no councillor

Arts Mid North Coast – Cr Jeremy Miller

Bushfire Management Committee – Cr Alan Tickle/ alternate Cr Paul Sandliands

NSW RFS District Liaison Committee – Cr Paul Sandilands/ alternate Cr Alan Tickle

NSW Public Libraries Association – Cr David West/ alternate Cr Dheera Smith

Hunter Regional Weeds Committee – Cr Dheera Smith/ alternate Cr Katheryn Smith

Joint Regional Planning Panel – Cr David West and Cr Alan Tickle/ alternate Cr Kathryn Bell

Local Traffic Committee – Cr Troy Fowler/ alternate Cr Peter Howard

Manning Valley Liquor Consultative Committee – Cr Troy Fowler/ alternate Cr Jeremy Miller

Stroud Heritage Conservation Inc – Cr Paul Sandilands

Duralie Coal Mine Community Consultative Committee – Cr Katheryn Smith and Mayor Claire Pontin

Stratford Coal Mine Community Consultative Committee – Cr Katheryn Smith/ alternate Mayor Claire Pontin

Gloucester Exploration Project Community Consultative – Cr Katheryn Smith

Association of Mining and Energy Related Councils – Cr Katheryn Smith

Councillor Peter Epov did not nominate for any positions.

The meeting also confirmed Mayor Pontin and Councillors Tickle, Miller, Sandilands and Dheera Smith will attend the Local Government NSW Special Conference, to be held from 28 February to 2 March.

By Tara CAMPBELL