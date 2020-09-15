MidCoast Council’s $1.7m dredging project nearing completion at Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDCOAST Council’s $1.7m dredging project is nearing completion, with Coastal Management Coordinator Andrew Staniland saying that they anticipate the works to be finished by mid-October.



“[The] dredging operation at Hawks Nest is now three quarters of the way through with optimal conditions allowing the project to run smoothly throughout August,” said Mr Staniland.

Council’s contractor – Dredging Solutions – recently completed the renourishment phase of Jimmy’s Beach.

“More than 20,000 cubic metres of sand was piped onto the beach, earlier than originally planned, to help repair the eroded beach following June and July’s East Coast Low,” Mr Staniland said.

“Dredging conditions remained favourable throughout August with the project now slightly ahead of schedule.”

“The contractors have 31,000 cubic metres of sand still to dredge to complete the project, and anticipate finishing up around mid-October,” he said.

Gordon Grainger from the Myall River Action Group said that the group is very pleased with the campaign to-date and that they will attain a greater result than the last campaign in 2015.

“It is hoped that they will also be able to move a large amount of sand from the south of the area they are working,” said Mr Grainger.

“The opening of the entrance to oceanic water improves the health of the river and with it the return of fish species and oyster farming we had lost.”

“In turn the stockpile will provide sufficient sand to renourish Jimmy’s Beach in the event of future erosion,” he said.

The 27-week project has seen 90,000 cubic metres of sand removed from the Eastern Channel of the Lower Myall River to-date.

Completion of the project will also allow boat users to more easily navigate through the eastern channel.

By Ashley CHRYSLER