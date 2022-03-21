MidCoast LGA eligible for Sport Australia Regional Sports Event Funding

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SPORT Australia has announced $1.9 million in Regional Sports Events Funding for a number of regional and remote Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The funding, which is now open for applications, will support community events with an aim of kickstarting local economies and encouraging visitors back after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants will also assist rural and regional communities that have been affected by flooding and natural disasters.

Minister for Sport, Richard Colbeck, said that LGAs outside cities will benefit from the $1.9 million investment from Sport Australia.

“Sport is often the glue that brings rural and regional communities together and this program aims to fast-track the recovery from what’s been a very challenging period for these parts of Australia,” Minister Colbeck said.

“Local sporting clubs and associations play an incredibly important role in regional Australia and through this fund, the Australian Government is encouraging communities to come together and celebrate through sport.

“Staging these events in regional and remote communities will also benefit the small businesses that are central to local economies across the country.”

Over 400 Local Governments are eligible to apply for stream one ($1,000-$10,000) and stream two ($15,000-$50,000) in funding, including MidCoast Council.

MidCoast Council is encouraged to work with local sporting clubs and organisations to deliver sporting events, ranging from ‘come and try days’ to larger elite sporting exhibitions and state level competitions, to the local community.

“This program encourages LGAs to be creative in how they re-engage with their communities through sport and will have substantial flow on effects throughout the rest of the community,” Sport Australia’s Acting CEO Rob Dalton said.

For more information please visit: https://www.sportaus.gov.au/grants_and_funding/regional-sport-events-fund.

By Tara CAMPBELL