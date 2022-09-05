MidCoast LGA will be included on Live Traffic NSW to enable reliable information for motorists

THE MidCoast Local Government Area will be the first of 22 regional LGAs where motorists will receive real time traffic information on local roads.

Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead said the NSW Government is expanding the Live Traffic NSW website and app to provide more reliable information to drivers on the Myall Coast – especially during emergencies like bushfires or floods.



“A platform has been created which will allow MidCoast Council to share real time live traffic information from their local roads into a central hub, which will give more information to motorists when they are travelling around,” Mr Bromhead said.

“One of the most important things people need to be able to rely on is accurate and timely road information to make travel easier and safer.

“This particularly the case in the lead into summer and what has traditionally been bushfire season.

“Providing live traffic information on local roads will enhance travel across the Myall Lakes and allow motorists to plan ahead so they can get from A to B easier and safer.”

Following the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements Report the ‘OneRoad’ portal for Councils to feed their data into Live Traffic NSW was developed to help road users.

The initial 22 LGAs have been chosen in consultation with the NSW Police, RFS and SES with the view to have all 128 LGAs across the state on board by 2024.

The remaining LGAs will continue to come onboard in stages, with the priority given to the regional councils, like the MidCoast who have been impacted most by bushfires and floods.

Mayor of MidCoast Council, Claire Pontin, said the ability for councils to share info via this tool is a fantastic win, particularly for areas impacted by extreme weather events.

“Having this one-stop digital shop for disruption across the road network is an invaluable tool for any community, especially one looking for a clear road out during a natural disaster,” Mrs Pontin said

“My community knows how crucial coordination is across government so the ability for local road impacts to now be fed into Live Traffic NSW by our Council is a big step in the right direction, ensuring community members have access to the latest information at their fingertips.”

Live Traffic NSW feeds information from emergency services and sources to one convenient platform, to ensure users are aware of incidents and changed traffic conditions which can affect motorists’ journeys.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway says that in the event of road closures through floods or fires, Councils will no longer have to piece together information from different sources to work out what roads are open and safe to use.

“By bringing all of the state’s traffic information into one central hub we will improve the experience of road users, helping to keep drivers moving and our communities safe,” Mr Farraway said.

This year during natural disasters the Live Traffic NSW website and mobile app traffic spiked up to 33 times the usual daily volume, with up to 660,000 sessions in one day, demonstrating the demand for real-time traffic information in a crisis.

The new information from 22 LGAs will be available on Live Traffic NSW and third-party apps from October.

By Tara CAMPBELL