MidCoast Libraries’ COVID-safe Click and Collect

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE team at MidCoast Council Libraries is still encouraging the community to borrow books, despite the doors being closed.

The libraries introduced Click and Collect in 2020, making it easier than ever to borrow in a COVID safe way.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

After a brief suspension the service is back up and running and proving very popular.

To access the Click and Collect service, members simply complete an online form with reading/viewing preferences, staff will make selections and borrowers will be notified when their order is ready for collection.

“Click and Collect allows library members to enjoy the collection in a more accessible and convenient way and it’s completely free! We have online Click and Collect forms for adults, kids, teens and HSC students, so everyone can access this fabulous service,” explained Chris Jones, Manager of MidCoast Libraries.

“We’re even encouraging our book clubs to use this service.”

For those who don’t have access to the internet, phone the library and staff can help you through the process.

“We’re asking our community to use these options rather than coming down to our libraries.”

Once orders are ready, staff will contact the patron and organise a contactless pick-up at the library location of their choice.

“Reading is a great activity for everyone to help get through this time and we’re more than happy to help where we can.”

For more information or to complete a Click and Collect order head to the Libraries website https://library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au