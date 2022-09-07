MidCoast Region to ‘Feel New’ through state tourism campaign

THE MidCoast region will benefit from the NSW Government’s ‘Feel New’ campaign.

As part of Destination NSW, the State Government has launched the brand-new campaign ‘Feel New RENEW’; the first in more than a decade.



The NSW Government will assist 26 program partners across 28 local government areas and four border regions with bespoke marketing support aligned to its Feel New brand.

The campaign unifies Sydney and Regional NSW, bringing to life all the diverse feelings in the state that combine to make visitors feel new.

Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin said the funding would deliver campaigns aimed at enhancing awareness and driving bookings to the State’s incredible attractions and visitor experiences in the regions.

“Regional NSW is home to some of the most remarkable destinations in the world and this funding will promote these locations through striking new marketing campaigns which will showcase these communities to a wide audience,” Mr Franklin said.

“Promoting destinations, products and experiences through our Feel New brand is instrumental in driving long-term social and economic benefits for the people of NSW and achieving the NSW Government’s vision of making NSW the premier visitor economy of the Asia Pacific.”

The RENEW program will partner with TripAdvisor, Accor, RedBalloon, NRMA, Stayz/ Wotif and Luxury Escapes to drive demand to regional NSW.

It will include more than 100 advertising products, experiences, destinations and regions.

The Feel New Co-op Marketing Program includes two key streams of funding:

● $1,050,000 in total for marketing support for The Murray, Sapphire Coast, the Tweed and Broken Hill.

● Local government area marketing (26 recipients, including MidCoast) – $2 million for high impact campaigns to drive last-minute bookings, encourage visitor spend and increase length of stay.

All advertising will be delivered using the Feel New brand with Visitnsw.com or Sydney.com as the call to action.

In addition to matching the partners’ financial contributions for paid media, the NSW Government will fund media fees and campaign development costs.

For more information on the NSW Government’s Feel New campaign visit: https://www.destinationnsw.com.au/tourism/marketing-opportunities/feel-new-visitor-brand

By Tara CAMPBELL