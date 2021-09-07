Midcoast Region Warned Of High Fuel Loads and Bushfire Danger

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’s that time of the year again when we need to pay greater attention to fire risks.

The Bush Fire Danger Period commenced in the MidCoast LGA as of Wednesday 1, September.



It is imperative that members of the community get the relevant permits and check the fire danger rating before lighting any fire.

To obtain a permit contact Mid Coast Fire Control Centre on 1300 643 262.

Fires in NSW have contributed to significant loss of habitat and caused injury to people and property in recent years.

As spring and summer warm up the dangers we face as a community increase.

It is recommended that we all have a bush fire survival plan.

The RFS website has a guide that you can download to create a four step fire plan.

MidCoast LGA and 26 other LGA’s in NSW now require permits for fires.

MidCoast Council advised residents, “A Fire Permit must be obtained from your local RFS Brigade prior to any Burning Activity.”

Council has highlighted that the MidCoast region is particularly at risk with some extremely high fuel loads, as due to adverse weather conditions this year many of the Hazard Reduction burns planned for our area were not conducted.

Pindimar/Tea Gardens NSW RFS Brigade Captain David Bright told News Of The Area, “This Fire Season, we have already had one incident locally with a pile burn left unattended and subsequently burning out of control, fortunately our local brigades managed to contain it, otherwise it could have become a major incident.

“The landowner didn’t have a fire permit, and further action will be forthcoming.

“Due to weather constraints we haven’t been able to conduct as many Hazard Reductions in our area as we had planned, hopefully we will be able to conduct several more in coming months.

“We were very fortunate to avoid any major incidents locally during the catastrophic fire season of 2019-20.

“We have enormous fuel loads in many areas including Pindimar, Bundabah, Hawks Nest and parts of Shearwater, an out of control wildfire could be devastating.

“Please ensure that your properties are free of fire risks and you have a workable fire plan in place, you can visit www.myfireplan.com.au or contact the local brigade for advice and assistance,” he said.

Pindimar/Tea Gardens NSW RFS are asking the community to participate in Get Ready Weekend on September 11 and 12.

Your local NSW RFS Brigade is here to help you get ready for bushfire season.

NSW RFS brigades will be reaching out to their local communities via social media and other online means.

You can get involved in Get Ready Weekend by checking if your local brigade is holding an online event or follow the NSW RFS on Facebook; cleaning up around your home and making a plan with your family.

NSW RFS brigades across NSW will be holding Online Meetings, and conducting campaigns on their social media channels to encourage everyone to Get Ready.

Understanding the risk of bush fire in your area is the first step, which includes a heightened danger of grass fires this season.

You can contact Pindimar/Tea Gardens NSW RFS Brigade Captain David Bright on 0408 680 835 to find out more about the bush fire risk in the local area.

You can also access how fireproof your home is using the online tool at https://assessmyrisk.rfs.nsw.gov.au/ and once completed you will get a report to tell you how to improve your bushfire preparedness.

Take the first step in preparing for bushfire, visit myfireplan.com.au.

By Marian SAMPSON