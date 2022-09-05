MidCoast roads update

WITH 3,600km of roads to cover, MidCoast Council road crews are busy on repair and improvement works across the region.

Here’s a recap of some current projects and their progress.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Construction of a roundabout and turning lanes on the intersection of Lakes Way and Blackhead Road is moving forward, with asphalt works completed on 18 August.

Kerb and guttering and general concreting works are underway.

The project is due to be finished in November.

The Northern Gateway project is progressing, with the concrete roundabout construction completed.

Work on the industrial access road is underway and should be complete in February 2023.

Drainage and pavement improvement works are continuing on Cowper Street, Taree with traffic now open both ways from Jack Neal Oval to Gipps Street.

There is single lane traffic flow for the rest of the construction area.

These works are expected to be completed in September.

The reconstruction of 500 metres of pavement on Likely Street, Forster, has been delayed due to wet weather.

These works are now expected to be completed in September.

Reconstruction works on approximately three kilometres of road on Waitui Road, Hannam Vale is expected to be finished by October.

A 1.3 kilometre extension of the sealed road on The Branch Lane, Karuah will begin soon. These works have an expected completion date of December.

Improvement work is underway on five sections of The Bucketts Way, and four sections of The Lakes Way.

Work is progressing on several sections of Wingham Road.

The project at the intersection with Youngs Road has been delayed due to utility service issues. Preliminary work on three roundabouts at intersections with Hargreaves and Cedar Party Road is underway, with an expected finish date of May 2023.

Old Bar Road is currently undergoing some welcome improvements.

The reconstruction and widening of 1.7 kilometres of road from Redbank Cemetery to Metz Road is expected to be complete in late October.

Improvement works on bridges at Caparra, Booral and Curricabark Road will be completed over the coming months.

Road works starting on Macquarie Street, Taree, between Wynter Street and the railway crossing (including the end of High Street adjacent to Macquarie Street) are scheduled to begin on 12 September, weather permitting.

The first stage of works are expected to take about three weeks to complete.

The second stage is expected to start in late October.

These works are part of MidCoast Council’s commitment to improving our road network.

To stay updated on roadworks across the region, head to www.livetraffic.com and subscribe to Council’s weekly News Wrap email at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/News-Media/News-Wrap