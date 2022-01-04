MidCoast Youth Award winners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A BIG congratulations to the outstanding young people named winners at the first ever MidCoast Youth Awards.

Young people aged between 12 and 24 were recognised for their contributions to the community at an awards ceremony held at the MidCoast Council Chambers at Yalawanyi Ganya in Taree.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The winners and sponsors are:

Leadership Award (Cluster 4 Rotary District 9650) – Seleana Murphy (12-17 age bracket), Lucas Kloosterhoof (18-24 age bracket)

Arts Award (Friends of the Gallery) – Sally Curnow (12-17 age bracket), Georgia Hudson (18-24 age bracket)

Entrepreneur Award (LJ Hooker Taree) – Jake Davey

Resilience Award (Compass Housing) – Tess Hoadley (12-17 age bracket), Molly Mitchell (18-24 age bracket)

Community Service (Club Taree) – Amber Kelleher (12-17 age bracket), Tristan Smith (18-24 age bracket)

Sports Award (MidCoast Council) – Hannah Carmichael (12-17 age bracket), Kye Cornall (18-24 age bracket)

Wellbeing Award (ARACY, Educator Impact, Taree University Campus) – Amber O’Bryan and Crystal Maynard (12-17 age bracket), Hailey Trudgeon (18-24 age bracket).

Each winner received a $250 cash prize, sponsored by a local community group, organisation or business as listed above.

Council’s General Manager Adrian Panuccio said he was proud to have such talented and public-spirited young people in the region.

“Young people are the heart and soul of any community and the most important people in many of our lives.

“Recognising the efforts of our youth is a great way to encourage our future leaders to keep up the great work and continue making a difference in the MidCoast and beyond.

“Congratulations to all the very deserving winners.”

The MidCoast Youth Awards are a partnership initiative of MidCoast Council and PCYC Taree. The awards, to be held annually, are part of Council’s goal to connect young people to their peers and the wider community, improve youth wellbeing, create opportunities and give our younger residents a voice.

Keep an eye open for more announcements about how to nominate a young person doing great things in your local area in next years’ awards.