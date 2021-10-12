MidCoast’s weekly emergency services and police update

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S time for your weekly Police and Emergency Services update for the Myall Coast.

Marine Rescue



At 10:00am on 7 October, Marine Rescue Port Stephens received a request for assistance from an eight metre open runabout with engine overheating issues at the mouth of the Myall River.

The Marine Rescue crew quickly prepared PS31 for a quick voyage and arrived at the location in fleeting time to tow the vessel towards Hawks Nest Boat Ramp.

Within no time, the vessel was safely back to the ramp just in time for lunch.

Emergency Service Volunteers Memorial Service

On 10 October, the Emergency Service Volunteers Memorial Service was held virtually to pay respect to those in the NSW Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Service, VRA Rescue NSW and Marine Rescue volunteers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while working to protect others in the community.

Senior Chaplain Ray Lotty of VRA Rescue NSW addressed the service reminding virtual attendees of the legacy that these volunteers have left.

“Today, each of us comes together; although not physically, certainly in spirit, in a shared grief, and a shared love.

“But we are also united in a shared hope, and a shared desire to honour and remember those who have paid that ultimate sacrifice- they have truly been great stewards of the life and property entrusted to them.

“They leave us with an incredible legacy that lives on in us, just as certainly as their memory and sacrifice live on in us,” Mr Lotty said.

Probationary Constables

In a COVID-safe ceremony on Friday, 226 new probationary constables across NSW were sworn in by NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller.

Class 349 will commence duties from Monday 11 October seeing them undertake a year of on-the-job training and completion of the Associate Degree in Policing Practice by distance education with Charles Sturt University before being confirmed to the rank of constable.

“We’re excited to bring three new Probationary Constables to our community from Monday.

“They’ve worked incredibly hard to be here and we look forward to their time with us,” a representative from the district said.

By Tara CAMPBELL