Minister for Customer Service supports innovative approach to pothole management

NSW Government Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello is supportive of a new approach to manage and repair potholes.

On 11 October 2021, now-Councillor Leah Anderson committed to implementing cameras on garbage trucks if elected as Mayor.



This week, Minister Dominello told reporters that he is supportive of this approach.

“I’m keen to explore technology that uses a camera or sensor fitted to garbage trucks to detect the damage and send the details to a shared, statewide database,” he said.

This support follows Cr Anderson’s campaign commitment, and despite falling short by just 400 votes for Mayor, Cr Anderson is still strongly advocating for the Port Stephens Council to implement an innovative management plan for potholes.

“We know this is a common-sense way to identify potholes early, and make sure the major ones can be filled as quickly as possible.

“Locals in Port Stephens want potholes filled quicker and for the biggest, most dangerous ones to be prioritised, and this is the perfect way to ensure that is able to be done in the longer term,” Cr Anderson said.

Cr Anderson says that in the past, this idea has not been supported, but now given the Minister’s support, she hopes for the best.

“I’ve brought this idea up in many forums with my fellow Councillors, and it’s a shame that it keeps getting shot down.

“Now that the Customer Service Minister has given the thumbs up to the idea, maybe Port Stephens Council will finally get on board,” she said.

Also supporting this concept is Central Ward Councillor Jason Wells who is adamant that this approach should be investigated.

“The state of local roads is one of the most complained about things in Port Stephens,” Cr Wells said.

“I have been in touch with Councillors in Queensland where this system is already in place, to gain a better understanding of the costs and benefits, and its success.

“There is no reason why this shouldn’t be investigated here – locals deserve quicker fixes to local roads and this will deliver that.”

Cr Anderson has submitted a motion to the 12 April Council meeting regarding the and investigation into the cost and benefits of installing these cameras, which will be debated on the night.

By Tara CAMPBELL