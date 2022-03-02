Minister for Defence announces $1.5 billion investment in the ADF

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MINISTER for Defence Peter Dutton announced on February 21 that the Australian Government has committed $1.5 billion to upgrade and extend in-service support for the Royal Australian Air Force’s Hawk 127 Lead-In Fighter Training System, based in the Hunter region and Perth.

“This 10-year $1.5 billion contract with BAE Systems Australia will progressively update the performance of the fast-jet combat training aircraft, including an engine replacement, to meet the emerging needs of pilots preparing to fly the F-35A Lightning II, the F/A 18F Super Hornet and the EA-18G Growler until 2032,” Minister Dutton said.



“This is another great example of how Defence is demonstrating its commitment to strategic objectives and, in this case, bolstering Defence’s aviation capability.

“Defence has already made significant investments at RAAF Base Williamtown and RAAF Base Pearce.

“This contract reaffirms our ongoing commitment to supporting regional development and building our national resilience.

“The contract with BAE Systems Australia will sustain 350 direct jobs, culminating in ongoing support opportunities for up to 900 direct and indirect jobs for Australian industry members to manage the integration, certification and maintenance of the new Hawk 127 engines to Australian standards until 2032.”

Liberal Candidate for Paterson Brooke Vitnell told News Of The Area, “I welcome this investment into the Paterson electorate and to our region.”

“This continued investment and welcome injection of jobs signals the importance of the Hunter region to our nation’s defence.”

“It is crucial we build a stronger and more capable defence force that can deploy and successfully project our military power so we can better protect and deter action against our national interests and investment in our region does just that.”

“The historic AUKUS agreement signed with key allies the United States and United Kingdom had as its first action the creation of an Australian nuclear submarine fleet.”

Vitnell believes that the Hunter and our workers can play a role in construction or maintenance of this fleet.

The program would create jobs and spin-off benefits across local industry in terms of skills and supply chains will build more opportunities across our region.

“With both RAAF Base Williamtown, the home of our F35 Joint Strike Fighter fleet, and Lone Pine Barracks at Singleton, the Hunter is a key cog of our national security system.”

“It’s also crucial we also build a stronger and more capable defence force that can deploy and successfully project our military power so we can better protect and deter action against our national interests.

“Further developing a more self-sufficient defence industry here at home that can meet our defence needs also protects us.”

By Marian SAMPSON