Missing the point on op-shop pricing

DEAR News Of The Area,

RECENT letter writers to your paper, Liz Philpott and Mark Star, have totally missed the point when they criticize the Vinnies Shop for their pricing.

Everyone knows that to buy a cheap $5 tee-shirt you go to Big W, Target, Kmart or Best and Less – not to a Vinnies Shop.

Why would anyone buy a used $5 tee when you can get a new one for the same price from the large retail outlets?

Vinnies Shops cannot compete with these big chain outlets.

Instead, the local Vinnies shop focuses on quality used clothing and items at heavily discounted prices, to sell to people who can afford it.

The funds generated are then used to assist those in need in our community.

For years now, the focus has been on selling for those needing assistance, not to those needing assistance.

The Shop, through their efforts, have raised thousands of dollars which goes directly into our community by assisting those in need – because governments refuse to provide enough funding for basic needs of all.

The many generous people who donate quality items and clothing are aware of this.

The Vinnies shop in Coffs Harbour is staffed totally by volunteers, with no paid staff, so comments like those of your letter-writers are quite hurtful as well as misplaced.

Regards,

Leon WALSH,

Coffs Harbour.