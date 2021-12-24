Mission Australia and Anglicare North Coast commence COVID Community Workshops for vulnerable communities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MISSION Australia and Anglicare North Coast, in association with Healthy North Coast and NSW Health Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) have commenced a series of fully subscribed workshops aimed at providing community training in living in a Covid world to vulnerable sections of our community.

The first workshop sessions were held on Friday December 17 and will continue in January.



All sessions are fully booked with participants from targeted at risk community groups.

The aim of the workshops is to decrease the transmission of Covid-19, increase testing, increase vaccination rates, reduce the spread of the virus, build capacity in the community and to encourage building resilience in local communities and services.

Targeted groups include local tenant leaders from the Tenant Action Group, Aboriginal communities, community housing tenants, multicultural groups and others including migrant and refugee communities.

Sessions will also be filmed and then distributed to local high schools.

First session participant Allen Duggan told News Of The Area, “I came because I support my elderly family and neighbours and there is a lot of mistrust about information that is disseminated from various sources, and people don’t know where to get trustworthy information.

“Now I can answer their questions from a health point of view with facts from authoritative sources.”

Other participants mentioned seeking more information on the impact of unvaccinated people returning to support groups and learning new valuable information about rapid antigen testing and how it can be utilised.

The workshops also distributed Covid packs with masks, a rapid antigen test, information on signs and symptoms, sanitiser and a referral information for local support organisations.

By David TUNE