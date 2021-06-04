Mission Australia Leads Youth Local Drug Action Team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MISSION Australia has been appointed as the lead agency of the Youth Local Drug Action Team (LDAT) for the Coffs Coast.

The new community collaboration is led by Mission Australia’s Housing (MAH) team and in partnership with the PCYC, Coffs Clarence Local Area Command, Coffs Harbour and District Aboriginal Lands Council and the Royal Botanical Garden of Sydney.



MAH will work closely with organisations such as headspace, Warrina, Coffs Harbour City Council, CHL, Schools, LHD D&A, Wesley Mission, BlueSky and Junaa Buwa!

The LDAT will work to prevent and minimise alcohol and other drug related harm in the Coffs Coast community through early intervention, targeted education, outreach and engagement.

It will aim to focus on prevention and harm reduction community initiatives, including building leadership development, community gardening and the development of a regional Good Sports club program.

The team will support organisations to build on or expand their partnerships in their communities and use local knowledge to deliver evidence-based alcohol and other drug harm prevention activities tailored to individual community needs.

The MAH Coffs Coast LDAT will focus on young people in social housing.

Mission Australia Community Development Officer for Mid North Coast NSW Jesse Taylor told News Of The Area,

“There is a severe lack of available affordable rentals in regional areas like Coffs Harbour.

“Affordable housing is almost non-existent for people on low incomes.

“Social Housing provides young people and their families a secure and safe place to call home.

“The latest 2016 Census data showing Coffs Harbour has seen a 15% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness since the previous Census, a rate higher than the national average,” he said.

“Cowper, which takes in Coffs Harbour, is the tenth top electorate in Australia for rental stress with seven thousand. “Six hundred and ninety eight households in Cowper experiencing rental stress.”

The program will deliver youth leadership through service, sports and education, peer mentoring and warm referral support.

Mr Taylor said, “The LDAT will help young people on the Coffs Coast to live a happier, healthier life without problematic alcohol and drug use.”

By Sandra MOON