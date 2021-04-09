Mission Australia receives $2.1M to renovate and repair 71 social housing properties on the Mid North Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MISSION Australia has been granted $2.1 million by the NSW Government to upgrade 71 social housing properties to support people in need on the Mid North Coast.

This program of works will be rolled-out by June and the funding will improve the quality, safety, and comfort of homes with the replacement of roofs and guttering, bathroom and kitchen replacements as well as floor coverings and fencing replacements.

Charoah Evans, Mission Australia’s Regional Housing Manager for Mid North Coast said, “This funding allocation forms part of the NSW Government’s announcement of 31 successful bids by Community Housing Providers (CHPs) to deliver $40 million in stimulus funding to upgrade social housing, create jobs and help build safer and stronger communities throughout NSW.”



“The money will also allow some properties to be leased and used again after becoming run down and unusable. An investment in these properties is an investment in people and a positive move towards improving their circumstances and that of the general community as a result.”

The $40 million stimulus injection forms part of the NSW Government’s record budget investment of close to $900 million to fast-track construction of thousands of new homes, while creating jobs and boosting the State’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

The NSW Government announced a $200 million maintenance spend in last year’s budget. This complements the $47 million maintenance stimulus program delivered by LAHC last year, which supported 500 jobs and upgraded 2,200 social housing properties and another 200 buildings, grounds and complexes, in regional and metropolitan NSW.