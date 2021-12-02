Mix-Tub disability drama group presents Christmas performance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A COLLECTION of performances by Mix-Tub drama group is the Christmas showcase for friends, family and the community.

Mix-Tub is a group of young adults with disabilities proudly showcasing their performing talents.



Alan Green, President of Mix-Tub tells News Of The Area, “The concert is the culmination of a challenging year for these theatre enthusiasts who make up the Mix-Tub Theatre Inc.

“They have attended classes on site and by Zoom, sung and performed with masks and without, adapted to many changes, and handled all this with unwavering commitment and joy.

“Mix-Tub Theatre was born of a desire to encourage young people living with a disability to engage in community theatre.

“Each Tuesday they meet at the Wesleyan Methodist Church Hall in Bray Street from 2pm-4pm to participate in dancing, singing and drama.”

Mix-Tub Theatre aims to provide training and performance opportunities that are accessible, affordable and achievable in a safe and supportive environment where students are encouraged to develop their creative and expressive skills.

“The classes also provide a wonderful social activity for the participants and the benefits of their inter-relationship with other students, support workers and volunteers, clearly shown by the joy they express in their performance.”

The show will go on at 11.30am on Saturday 11 December at Wesleyan Methodist Church Hall.

“Families and friends will be treated to a magnificent Christmas showcase displaying all the skills these young adults have developed during the year.

“A special thank you goes to all the volunteers who have contributed to the advancement of the students during the year, and a big shout out to Trudy Jeffery of BLiTZ Drama for providing the final polish to the show.”

For enquiries on how to become involved in Mix-Tub Theatre Inc please contact President Alan Green on 0401861642.

By Andrea FERRARI