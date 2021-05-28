Mobile hospital on regional road trip visits Dolphin Marine Conservation Park

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AUSTRALIA’S largest mobile wildlife hospital finished up its regional tour of biodiversity hotspots in Coffs Harbour last week stopping at Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.

The aim of the tour was to engage wildlife carers, vets, community organisations and the public to raise awareness of the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital’s customised semi-trailer sized veterinary hospital that can be rushed to wildlife emergencies.

The tour bus, Matilda, is designed to go where there has been an incident or crisis, for example an oil spill, mass stranding or bushfire.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We can come in as a free of charge service funded by partnerships, philanthropists and by the general public,” said Mr Mills.

The regional tour of south east Queensland and northern NSW visited Currumbin, Lismore, Grafton and Coffs Harbour.

Byron Zoo Hospital’s Russell Mills said, “We were fortunate enough to have our tour sponsored by the Foundation for National Parks and Wildlife and the other is World Animal Protection.”

Both organisations provided the travelling vets and wildlife protectors with some key resources that can help people.

“One of these was a program called Wildlife Friendly Vets designed to increase the skills and recognise services and the efforts of vets around the country who go out of their way to protect wildlife,” said Mr Mills.

This included information and resources on how to restrain a sea eagle, how to handle a macropod and what are the key things you need to know.

World Animal Protection provided video and printed resources on how to care for pets and wildlife during a bushfire.

Mr Mills said both organisations were excited to sponsor the tour to get their messages across to a wider audience.

While at Dolphin Marine Conservation Park, Vets Duane March and Bree Talbot assessed a sea turtle, took x-rays and assessed a sea snake.

By Sandra MOON