Monday 14 February 2022 – Remembering the Nashos in Nambucca Heads

ON Monday 14 February 2022 many Australians will reflect on the service to the nation of a group of men known affectionately as ‘The Nashos’.

The day is officially known as National Servicemen’s Day and the Nambucca Valley will mark the day with a service of commemoration at the Nambucca Heads Cenotaph, assembling at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am start.

At the service attendees will pause to remember those Australians who were required by law to see out a period of time in the armed services.

The scheme was introduced in 1951 and known as National Service.

There were changes in the conduct of the scheme over the years including closing it down for a time however it came and went in various forms until 1972.

The scheme only applied to men and the 1951-59 version required those selected to undergo 179 days of military training in either the Army, Navy or Air Force.

For the 1964-72 version it was legislated that National Servicemen could be sent overseas.

At the time Australia was involved in tensions with Indonesia, known as Konfontasi, and being drawn into supporting South Vietnam and the US in fighting against communist forces in Vietnam.

This iteration of National Service saw the requirement for all 20-year-old males to register with the Department of Labour and National Service.

Men were selected using what was called the ‘birthday ballot’, in which names were randomly selected for National service by their date of birth.

Australian Regular Forces were heavily bolstered by these National Service men during the Vietnam War with over 15,300 of them required to serve in the war zone.

Nearly half of all Australians killed in action in Vietnam were Nashos and well over 1000 Nashos were wounded.

Over the years the Australian National Servicemen’s Association, Nambucca Branch, have been a force for good in the community raising money in support of many great causes on the Mid North Coast and conducting the Nashos Day Service each year.

As the years go by there are fewer Nashos to run the service and the combined RSL sub-Branches of the Nambucca Valley have offered to take on the conduct of commemorations so the Nashos are never forgotten.

News Of The Area spoke to Nambucca Nasho Richard Greentree who said, “National Servicemen’s Day is important to the Nashos as we enjoy the camaraderie of our mates and remember the Nashos killed and wounded in war and those who have passed on since.”

Members of the public are welcome to attend the Nambucca Heads National Servicemen’s Day service on Monday 14 February.

By Mick BIRTLES