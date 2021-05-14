Monthly live music program coming to Rob’s Music Station in Macksville

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACKSVILLE is set to host some of the best musical acts in New South Wales, following the recent award of a Live Music Australia grant to Rob’s Music Station.

The funding is part of a government initiative to support the Australian music industry in the wake of Covid-19.

Business owner and musician Rob Torelli plans to use some of the $33,560 grant to upgrade the amenities and create an outdoor performing area ahead of launching Platform 21, a monthly program of original live music, early next year.

Torelli said Platform 21 was developed in response to a scarcity of opportunities for artists to perform original material locally, with most clubs and pubs booking musicians to play covers.

Deebee Bishop, a musician who’ll be the promoter and MC for Platform 21, said the event will bring exciting talent to the area and provide much-needed opportunities for local musicians.

“My plan is to approach musicians who have a high profile anywhere from Newcastle to Byron Bay area and then we’ll also book a local musician to support them,” he said.

Rob’s Music Station, a unique venue that also houses a barbershop and a music store, has already hosted live shows to rave reviews from musicians and audiences.

“It was designed by a musician for musicians and that’s created the atmosphere,” Torelli said.

“I wanted to create a place where people can come and it’s all about the music – not about the pokies and the Keno and all the TVs and other things going on.

“Being a muso, I knew what I wanted.

“The sound in here is second to none.”

Singer/songwriter Zechariah Abbott, who grew up in the Nambucca Valley and is currently based in the Northern Rivers region, recently headlined a show at Rob’s Music Station and said it was a great venue to perform in.

“It’s got an intimate vibe that creates more connection with the audience. It’s got nice lighting, beautiful sound – the acoustics are really good – and Rob’s a legend,” he said.

“I love that he’s giving people a platform for original music.”

Torelli’s longer-term plans for his venue include adding in a commercial kitchen and bar.

“The goal is to create a hub for musicians and lovers of music,” he said.

“This area is just screaming out for something like this, so I have every confidence it’ll be a success.

“It’s my passion.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, but enjoyable too.”

Follow the Nambucca Valley Live Music or Rob’s Music Station Facebook pages for updates.

By Brooke LEWIS