Monthly Nambucca Valley Red Cross Column

IN 2014 the Red Cross celebrated 100 years in Australia.

An Australian Branch of the British Red Cross was formed on the outbreak of WWI.

In response to the call, Branches were formed at Bowraville, Taylors Arm, Macksville and Nambucca Heads, with members providing support for soldiers overseas.

With the exception of a short break and amalgamation with Macksville Branch, Nambucca Valley Branch as it is now named, is still operating today.

It is a very active Branch, and has been the recipient of the Margaret Wardell Country Cup, awarded by Red Cross to the best country branch for fundraising and community service, three times.

The Branch runs two enterprises staffed by members and volunteers.

Firstly, Marion’s Red Cross Tea House, which was the recipient of the Red Cross Distinguished Team Award.

We are extremely proud of the great food, friendly and relaxed atmosphere at the Tea House.

Also, the Little Red Shoppe, which is stocked almost entirely with craft and other goods made by locals.

Profits from both businesses go to help those in need.

Telecross is a critical service where a daily reassuring telephone call is made to vulnerable community members.

Volunteers make calls each morning, 365 days per year.

If a call is unanswered, emergency procedures are activated to check on the client’s wellbeing.

Trauma Teddies are knitted by Branch members and volunteers for distribution to local emergency services and for children in times of disaster.

Lifeblood, formerly the Blood Service, is a vital essential service which relies on blood donors across Australia to deliver the blood donations required each week.

Potential donors can call 131495, or go to the website https://www.lifeblood.com.au.

The nearest donor centre is located at Park Beach Home Base, Coffs Harbour.

We always welcome new members – to join the Branch, phone Lesley on 65687638 or 0421593323.

To volunteer at the Tea House – phone Irene on 0450163 660, or the Little Red Shoppe – call Carol on 0450163 660.

For Telecross – call Linda Parker on 0408 494 705 or 65 61 4000.

What do you think when you see a Red Cross?

Most Australians say health care or medical assistance.

This is a misconception.

In armed conflict, the Red Cross means ‘don’t shoot’.

The person, building or equipment displaying the emblem, is not part of the fight, but is providing humanitarian assistance.

By Nambucca Valley Red Cross