Moonee Beach local takes home $1M in lottery winnings

More than a week after the draw, a Moonee Beach lottery player has checked their Monday Lotto ticket to realise it’s worth $1 million.

The lucky local held one of the two division one winning entries across Australia in Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw 4098, drawn Monday 26 July 2021.



However, how they plan to spend their windfall will forever remain a mystery as they have chosen to remain completely anonymous and celebrate in private.

The life-changing entry was purchased at Moonee Beach News & Gifts, Moonee Market.

Moonee Beach News & Gifts owners Bronwyn & Graham Finch said they were delighted to sell their first division one winning entry.

“We are so happy for our winner,” they said.

“It is such great news for our local community, it’s a pleasure to know we have played a part in changing someone’s life.

“Congratulations to them!”