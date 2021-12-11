More bang for your buck with fun school holiday activities for free

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FREE fun school holiday activities are on offer at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre.

Activities are designed to provide an opportunity for families to connect.



“Activities will include arts, crafts, cooking and games,” Di Woods, Manager at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre told News Of The Area.

“Children aged five to fourteen years are encouraged to participate and must be accompanied by an adult.”

Making the activities free was important, said Di.

“Studies indicate that over a third of parents are worried about the impact of the school break on their ability to pay household bills and expenses, whilst over two-fifths are concerned about spending more money on food for their children.

“Many families will opt for a staycation this year.

“Many families have expressed that they struggle to keep their children occupied.”

Preplanning a range of free or low-cost activities ahead reduces family and financial stress.

“We aim to provide a range of opportunities, especially those that keep children engaged and active.

“It is healthy to limit children’s screen time by providing other opportunities to help families avoid the ‘I’m bored’ grind.”

School holiday activities at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood centre will be held 10am-12pm on 12, 13, 19 and 20 January.

To register for the activities parents or carers can book themselves and children they care for at www.trybooking.com/BWDQA.

A new family’s project has been launched by NSW Health which contains a huge range of ideas that parents can implement at home, free or low cost.

Check it out at www.familyproject.org.au/library.

“This will be a great resource for parents and carers and is well-timed to provide ideas for families to have fun and to stretch their budget over the holiday period,” said Di.

For more information call Di Woods, Manager, Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre on (02) 6648 3663.

By Andrea FERRARI