More success for Nelson Bay Croquet Club

FOLLOWING his success in the NSW Association Croquet Bronze Singles Championship, Peter Gordon backed up to win the NSW Association Croquet Silver Singles Championship.

The Silver Championship is for AC players with handicaps 9-12 and was played Tuesday 10 to Thursday 12 May 2022 at Cammeray Croquet Club.

In winning the Bronze Singles, Peter’s handicap improved such that he qualified to play in the Silver Singles.

With only 6 players entered, the Championship was played as a single round-robin.

The weather was not kind and the Championship was played in consistent and at times heavy rain.

Peter was undefeated, though his last game was abandoned due to the heavy rain, and the fact that it had no bearing on the outcome of the competition, he won a close game 16-15 against Diane Scott (Wollongong) but was otherwise untroubled and won the Championship with a massive +52 hoops.

Remarkably, members of Nelson Bay Croquet Club are now the current holders of 6 State Championships,

The Wild Fig tournament was played Tuesday 3 to Friday 6 May 2022 at Taree Croquet Club.

36 players entered including Cheryl Lloyd, Karen Lilly, Sandy Tawa and Rae Uptin from Nelson Bay.

The players played in separate blocks, 4 of singles and 2 of doubles, based on handicap.

Karen Lilly and Rae Uptin won the top block of doubles winning 6 of 8 games and finishing ahead of Bernie McAlary and Peter Saunders (Wollongong and Toronto) on hoop count-back.

Karen Lilly also finished 2nd in the 2nd block of singles winning 5 of 7 games.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or e-mail [email protected].

By David WILSON