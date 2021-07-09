Mosaic pavement art connects recovering Glenreagh community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN extraordinary mosaic pavement art installation, inspired by the desire to connect and improve the health and wellbeing of the recovering Glenreagh community after the ‘Black Summer’ bushfires of 2019-20, has been unveiled under the village’s landmark, the Glenreagh Golden Dog.

Pamela Denise, a professional visual artist and Community Cultural Development Worker based in Nymboida was commissioned to create and guide the community art project.



Pamela lost her home and workshop in the Liberation Trail fire in 2019.

“The mosaic narrative was designed to feature stories and attributes of Glenreagh past and present,” Pamela told News Of The Area.

“Glenreagh village, Tallawudjah Creek Valley and the majestic Dorrigo plateau as viewed from the sandstone escarpment to the north tell a story of Glenreagh and surrounds.”

The Clarence Valley’s historic Glenreagh School of Arts Hall was the venue used in the making of the 24sq metre Bushfire Recovery Project.

It took six months for Pamela and thirty members of the Glenreagh community to complete.

The staged project commenced in December 2020 and included April 2021 school holidays to ensure access for the community’s children and young people.

The official opening was attended by many of those involved and included a brief artist talk by Pamela explaining features and techniques used in the installation.

The mosaic pavement project was an initiative of community leaders Glenreagh HeartStartand funded by St Vincent’s de Paul Society NSW.

“The art installation will delight visitors and locals for many years to come and serves as a fitting commemoration of community connectedness and resilience during challenges times,” said Judy Jackson Woolgoolga, a volunteer with Emergency Services Australian Red Cross.

“Australian Red Cross Emergency Services have an affiliation with Pamela, supporting her work within the recovering community, sharing her beautiful mosaic pieces which have helped form enduring relationships for both the artist, volunteers and bushfire affected Residents alike.”

The Red Cross is reaching out for volunteers – if you want to know more please contact:

nswemergencyservices@redcross.org.au or go to https://volunteering.redcross.org.au/cw/en/job/497109/emergency-services-team-member-nsw-various-locations to apply.

By Andrea FERRARI