Mosquito-Borne Japanese Encephalitis detected in NSW

NEW South Wales Health is alerting the community to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

Japanese Encephalitis (JE) virus has been detected in samples from commercial pig farms at five locations in both southern and western NSW indicating the virus is likely circulating in the mosquito population.



Japanese Encephalitis is a mosquito-borne disease that may affect animals, including pigs, and humans.

The virus is spread by mosquito bites.

“It is really important to protect yourself from mosquito bites as mosquitoes can spread viruses including Japanese encephalitis,” said Dr Kerry Chant, Chief Health Officer.

Less than one percent of people infected with the disease experience symptoms, which typically include fever, joint pain, and rash.

Occasionally, it can cause severe neurological illness with headache, convulsions and reduced consciousness.

“There is no specific treatment for JE or other mosquito-borne viruses.

“The best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes”, Dr Chant said.

New South Wales Health issues the following advice for protection against Japanese Encephalitis.

Cover up as much as possible with light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and covered footwear when outside.

Use an effective insect repellent on exposed skin and reapply within a few hours.

It is the NSW Health advice that the best mosquito repellents contain Diethyl Toluamide (DEET), Picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Insecticide sprays, vapour dispensing units (indoors) and mosquito coils (outdoors) should be used to clear rooms or repel mosquitoes from an area.

All windows, doors, vents and other entrances are recommended to be covered by insect screens.

Outside water-holding containers where mosquitoes can breed should be removed.

“NSW Health is cautioning people undertaking outdoor activities such as camping and fishing to carefully consider their plans.

“This is especially important for people planning activities near waterways or where mosquitoes are present,” Dr. Marianne Gale, NSW Health Acting Chief Health Officer said.

By Tara CAMPBELL