Mother’s Day gifts at Port Stephens Community Arts Centre

THE Port Stephens Community Arts Centre is filled with many affordable and handcrafted Mother’s Day gift options.

What more could Mum want than something handmade with love and care?



Visitors are welcome to pursue the gallery to find that special gift that will give Mum a very special Mother’s Day.

The centre is holding an exhibition until 31 May with paintings themed around ‘Creating a Calm Space – To add a relaxing feature to your home’.

There are also an exciting array of mosaics including indoor and outdoor wall hangings, tables, and pots.

Also on display are the Fusion Group’s created Tiny Textile items.

The Fusion Room also contains many items perfect for Mum.

As usual there is a wide array of pottery, jewellery, and craft items.

Featured potters for the month of May are Jenny Crozier and Daad Ruelle.

Meryl Miller of the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre told News Of The Area, “The Centre enjoyed a very successful bonsai show in April and there are still trees available along with the care instructions.”

Anyone who has ever considered getting into bonsai should check out the upcoming demonstration by

Steve Royce from the Bonsai Group on Thursday 5 May at 11.00am at Bunnings Taylors Beach.

The Port Stephens Community Arts Centre is located on Cultural Close at Nelson Bay and is open six days a week from 10 am until 4 pm, and Sunday from 10am to 1pm.

Entry is free.

By Marian SAMPSON