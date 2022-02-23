Motion to the viability of Basketball facilities in Boomerang Park

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A REPORT into the viability of installing a basketball backboard and rings on the present croquet court facility in Boomerang Park has been passed through a notice of motion in the recent Council meeting on 8 February 2022.

Raised by Councillor Peter Kafer and seconded by Mayor Ryan Palmer, the General Manager will prepare a report as soon as possible.



The Boomerang Park Croquet Facility was constructed in 2017 and has gained limited use, with the Raymond Terrace Men’s Shed as the main user for a variety of fitness and sporting activities.

Currently, the nearest public accessible facilities are located at Lakeside Reserve No.2, approximately 3.5km away.

“This structure has sat virtually unused since its construction and adaptive reuse in the form of a basketball court is one use which will be used by many younger people in our community.

“Other shared uses beyond a basketball court, could include, but are not limited to, a walking soccer field, badminton, volleyball, cricket and film nights.

“This is something I’ve thought about for four years as I never supported the croquet court going there,” Councillor Kafer said.

The courts are currently constructed on an engineered foundation and the surface would be suitable for social play and ball games.

The Port Stephens Council also stated that the basketball post could be positioned to limit potential impact on existing users.

By Tara CAMPBELL