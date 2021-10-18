Motorcycling the Hunter 2021 officially launched

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE 2021 Motorcycling the Hunter publication was officially launched last week and is a collaboration between Cessnock City, Maitland City, MidCoast, Muswellbrook, Port Stephens, Singleton and Upper Hunter councils.

The launch coincides with Motorcycle Awareness Month, which is an initiative of the Motorcycle Council of NSW, and runs in October each year.

A recent rise in the number of fatalities on NSW roads involving motorcycles, makes the publication of Motorcycling the Hunter more important than ever, to help motorcyclists ride to live.

Motorcycling enthusiasts across the Hunter are set to benefit from the new guide which showcases the most popular motorcycle rides in the wider region — from pristine coastlines to wine country roads and beyond.

MidCoast Council Road Safety Officer Chris Dimarco said Motorcycling the Hunter is aimed at ensuring a motorcycle trip to the Hunter region is both enjoyable and safe.

“For over a decade, councils in the Hunter have actively worked with our communities to promote motorcycling and improve rider safety.

This our third and most comprehensive publication,” said Chris.

The Hunter is home to some of the most popular motorcycling routes in NSW, but sadly, in the five years 2015-2019, there were 1,479 crashes with motorcycle involvement in the Hunter region.

NSW has recorded a 50 per cent increase in rider fatalities in 2021, 39 motorcyclists have been killed between January and August this year, with more than half being the result of excessive speed.

Motorcycling the Hunter showcases the best routes in the Hunter and active motorcycle riders were heavily involved in the development of this resource.

The printed publication will be distributed through Visitor Information Centres, and Council offices, with an online version available on participating Council websites.

You can find a copy on MidCoast Council’s website at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/roadsafety.